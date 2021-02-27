PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.16

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.16 and traded as high as $7.80. PFSweb shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 148,589 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFSW shares. TheStreet raised PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on PFSweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $142.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $101,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,990.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PFSweb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 134,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

