Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) (CVE:PCO) Stock Price Down 25.3%

Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) (CVE:PCO)’s stock price traded down 25.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.37.

About Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited (PCO.V) (CVE:PCO)

Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited holds non-controlling equity investment positions in public companies. The company also holds minority interest investments in mature gas fields in Western Canada. Phoenix Canada Oil Company Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

