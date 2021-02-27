Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

PNXGF stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.