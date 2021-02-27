Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.41, but opened at $27.60. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ping Identity shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 15,714 shares traded.

PING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ping Identity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other Ping Identity news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $80,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ping Identity by 2,105.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,069,000 after buying an additional 1,506,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after buying an additional 830,623 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Ping Identity by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after buying an additional 700,569 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Ping Identity by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.71, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

