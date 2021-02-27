Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $86.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

NYSE:PNW opened at $69.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.73.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

