Piper Sandler Comments on Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.