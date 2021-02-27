Piper Sandler Lowers Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Price Target to $36.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vapotherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

VAPO opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of -1.50.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $55,820.00. Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,126. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vapotherm by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vapotherm by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

