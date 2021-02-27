Piper Sandler Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $250.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $230.03 on Wednesday. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.39. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $20,914,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock worth $285,884,688. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $327,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $41,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Square by 29.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

