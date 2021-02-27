Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLRY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Get Tilray alerts:

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Tilray by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.