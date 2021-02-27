Piper Sandler Weighs in on American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.27. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $47.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.