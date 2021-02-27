Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC Makes New Investment in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 876,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,237,000. Aligos Therapeutics accounts for approximately 8.0% of Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,376,000.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $37.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

