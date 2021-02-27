Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.03

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.03 and traded as high as $75.85. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 65,493 shares traded.

Separately, VTB Capital raised Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil in the third quarter worth $589,555,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 471,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

