Plancorp LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Intuit by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.14.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $390.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.