Plancorp LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

VGT opened at $356.50 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $382.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.64.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

