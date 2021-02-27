Plancorp LLC Has $483,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $1,160,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock valued at $128,509,253. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

