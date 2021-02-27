Plancorp LLC Invests $253,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Hill Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $36.17 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $149.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.76, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.