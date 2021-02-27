Plancorp LLC Purchases New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $355,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 602.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $3,842,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,803 shares of company stock worth $22,995,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $148.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.52. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

