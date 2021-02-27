Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plantronics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLT opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

