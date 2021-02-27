Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

In related news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,867 shares of company stock valued at $211,298. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

