Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Gap Down to $1,413.00

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,413 ($18.46), but opened at GBX 1,371 ($17.91). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,365 ($17.83), with a volume of 245,860 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLUS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 958 ($12.52) price target on shares of Plus500 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Plus500 from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,990 ($26.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,371.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,466.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

