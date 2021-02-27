Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.43-1.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.8-133.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.08 million.Plymouth Industrial REIT also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.30 EPS.

PLYM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. 255,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,106. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $368.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

