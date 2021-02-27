PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.27-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.27-2.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Barclays downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of PNM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,147. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

