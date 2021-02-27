Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 705,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,744,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Polar Power by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Polar Power in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Polar Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Polar Power in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 12.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers.

