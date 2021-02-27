Polkadot (DOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.38 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market cap of $31.49 billion and approximately $4.38 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $34.46 or 0.00073778 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.41 or 0.00489098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00081548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00080443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.86 or 0.00496468 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00191625 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,049,543,277 coins and its circulating supply is 913,854,622 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.