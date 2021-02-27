Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Announces $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Pool has raised its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Pool has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pool to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Pool stock traded up $11.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.77. The stock had a trading volume of 676,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,239. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $401.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.68.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

