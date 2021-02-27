Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Pool has increased its dividend by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Pool has a payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pool to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

POOL traded up $11.78 on Friday, reaching $334.77. 676,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.68. Pool has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on POOL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

