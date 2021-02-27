PotCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,226.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $6.52 million and $11,226.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,787.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.74 or 0.03148757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.07 or 0.00364879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.72 or 0.01034607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.58 or 0.00444615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.53 or 0.00396455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00256272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00023306 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,758,780 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

