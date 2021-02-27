PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its price objective raised by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of PWFL opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.33.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet by 5.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 850,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet by 144.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 61,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

