PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) PT Raised to $42.00

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $35.06 on Thursday. PPD has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 233.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. PPD’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PPD by 601.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPD by 50.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,261,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,415 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PPD by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PPD by 1,749.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PPD in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,414,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

