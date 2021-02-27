PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

PRA Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 403,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53.

In other PRA Group news, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,746.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

