Presima Inc. Acquires 365,521 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Presima Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 682.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,521 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up 4.4% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $29,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:WPC opened at $68.54 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $86.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

