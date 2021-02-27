Presima Inc. Buys 2,500 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Presima Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 202.90, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

