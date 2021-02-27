Presima Inc. Purchases 4,315 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.27% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,120,000 after buying an additional 11,902,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after acquiring an additional 994,184 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 663,784 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,159,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 206,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

In other news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.