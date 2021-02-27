Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%.

Shares of NYSE PVG traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,331. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

Several research firms recently commented on PVG. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

