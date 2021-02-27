PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.29

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $7.68. PRGX Global shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 111,008 shares changing hands.

PRGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley cut PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PRGX Global in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PRGX Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 19.9% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

