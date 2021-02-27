Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Position Trimmed by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,750 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 137.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at $68,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

NYSE PRI traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $141.23. 137,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,301. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $150.13.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.