Primo Water Co. (PRMW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 29th

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

PRMW stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

