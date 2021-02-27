Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MetLife worth $47,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in MetLife by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,651,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after buying an additional 172,093 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in MetLife by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 119,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

NYSE:MET opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

