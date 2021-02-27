Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,324 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 777,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $43,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 480.7% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 554,300 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,972,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Donaldson by 64.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,880,000 after purchasing an additional 273,785 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 29.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 259,760 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

