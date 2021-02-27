Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,714 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,714 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $45,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after acquiring an additional 563,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,161,000 after acquiring an additional 180,251 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after acquiring an additional 217,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 172,869 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $162.14 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $169.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

