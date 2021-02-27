Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,237 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $38,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $123.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.08. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

