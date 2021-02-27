Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (PPG.AX) (ASX:PPG) to Issue $0.00 Interim Dividend

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (PPG.AX) (ASX:PPG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial, flexible, and rigid packaging products in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. It operates through: Flexibles, Industrial, and Rigid segments. The Flexibles segment manufactures flexible packaging materials products, such as stretch and shrink wrap, agricultural silage packaging, fresh produce bags, barrier and lidding films, and industrial protective films.

