Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,211 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLUE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 22.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 22.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in bluebird bio by 17.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in bluebird bio by 86.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.