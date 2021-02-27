Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $395.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.81 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.85 and a 200-day moving average of $281.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 68,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.68, for a total value of $19,598,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 900,807 shares of company stock valued at $331,332,144. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Macquarie lifted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.63.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.