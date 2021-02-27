Profund Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 58,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,782,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,676,000 after buying an additional 166,095 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Cowen cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.09.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

