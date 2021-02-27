Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 631 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $105.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

