Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI opened at $68.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $159,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

