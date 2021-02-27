Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,311,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,137,000 after buying an additional 289,570 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 506,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $58.14 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

