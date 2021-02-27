Profund Advisors LLC Sells 435 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNT opened at $46.16 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

