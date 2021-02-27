Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $53.34, but opened at $48.95. Progyny shares last traded at $49.84, with a volume of 12,342 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 38,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,615,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 978,472 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

